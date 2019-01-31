ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is expected to hold a press conference Thursday regarding the fatal shooting of an off-duty officer by a co-worker last week.

Last Thursday, off-duty Officer Katlyn Alix was shot and killed by fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren, who was on duty at the time, while playing a Russian roulette-style game, according to police.

Chief Hayden’s press conference at 2 p.m. will be his first since he addressed the media outside of the hospital the morning of the fatal shooting.

