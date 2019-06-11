ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says he is fed up with shootings where children are victims.
His comments come after several children were shot or wounded within a four-day span. A 3-year-old and 16-year-old were killed and an 11-year-old was shot in the head in an incident that is being labelled “suspicious.”
Hayden said part of the problem revolves around the relationship between the police department and the community
“I know our relationship with the community is not always the best and sometimes people don’t like to talk to us. There are de-escalation centers,” said Hayden.
Hayden said he is outraged that children have been victims.
“I know the kids aren’t selling drugs, I know toddlers aren’t selling drugs and toddlers aren’t having a personal vendetta with anybody,” said Hayden.
He says his officers are working in pockets of the city were violence has gripped communities but has not gone into detail as to what those efforts entail. But he also says the community must help too, saying if you see something, say something.
“I am really making an appeal to the public. It is a shame so many of our shootings within the last six weeks or so have been people shooting into cars. Thankfully, kids have not been shot each time,” Hayden said.
Radio stations 104.1 and 95.5 FM are trying to help, working with Better Family Life to address concerns in the community.
"When I get on that mic in the afternoon, my whole purpose is to try to inform people and uplift people, I mean sometimes I need it myself," said DJ Kut with 95.5 FM. "It makes me mad because someone in the neighborhood knows what's going on. At the same time, these people need to be protected, when they do speak up."
