St. Louis Police Chief Hayden to delay 2022 retirement

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said he will postpone his planned retirement this year as the search for his replacement continues.

In Sept. 2021, Hayden announced he would retire in February 2022 after 35 years on the force. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2017, replacing Acting Chief Lawrence O'Toole who took over when Sam Dotson retired.

Mayor Tishaura Jones previously said she's looking to add more diversity to the department while residents and other city leaders want someone who's qualified and will make a change.

Jones' office released the statement on Hayden's recent decision: