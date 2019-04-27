ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Deadly violence in St. Louis has prompted Alderman Brandon Bosley, who serves Ward 3, to request the National Guard to come into North City and address the issue.
“The most important part is getting everyone to the table so we can have a realistic conversation about what our options are,” Bosley said. “Whether it's the National Guard, the Black Panthers or the Navy Seals … I cannot say what it is that we'll come to some sort of an agreement on."
The state government turned down Bosley’s request for the National Guard to assist police in gun violence in St. Louis. But Bosley spoke to the crowd at the North City Boys and Girls Club saying he wants every community member to take on a specific role in the effort to end violence. He said people need to know exactly where their focus should be on creating a solution.
St Louis City Police Chief John Hayden also spoke at this townhall on the idea of aid from the National Guard.
“The governor has said that unfortunately he can't honor a request for the National Guard to do law enforcement activities because that's not within their mission, but I don't think that says that the governor won't supply any resources or any help or any support," Hayden said.
Hayden said the department is still 100 officers short of full staff. He said there have been nine less homicides this year in the city compared to the same time last year, which is a 19 percent decrease.
