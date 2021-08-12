ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police were called to three separate shootings in just over 30 minutes early Thursday morning.
The first shooting took place just after 2:45 a.m. feet away from Forest Park. According to police, a man was shot while sitting in a car next to the Amoco station on Clayton Road. The victim was uncooperative and taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
About 15 minutes later, a man was shot in the leg during a home invasion in the 7500 block of Vermont. Police reported the man was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. It is unknown if the injured man was the homeowner or person breaking into the home.
Shortly before 3:20 a.m. a man was found shot in the side in the parking lot of the Captain D’s near Saint Louis University Hospital. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A News 4 photographer at the scene saw one person in handcuffs.
All three shooting investigations are ongoing. No other details have been released but this story will be updated as more information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.