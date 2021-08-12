ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police were called to three separate shootings in 30 minutes early Thursday morning.
The first shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. feet away from Forest Park. According to police, the man and two others were inside a car when five men with guns inside of a black SUV fired shots at them. The 19-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital and listed critical condition. No other injuries were reported. Police later said the victims' vehicle had been reported stolen.
About 10 minutes later, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg after two people entered his unlocked home in the 7500 block of Vermont. The victim said he got into a shootout with the men after they entered his bedroom. The homeowner was shot in the leg during the gunfight and later listed in stable condition at the hospital. Police reported his gun had been reported stolen from Ferguson and suspected narcotics were found inside the home.
At 3 a.m. officers received a shooting call in the 900 block of South Grand and located a man shot in the torso. The 20-year-old was uncooperative and told police he heard a noise and realized he had been shot. The man said two witnesses attempted to take him to the hospital, but when they couldn't find the hospital they parked the car and called police. The man suffered critical injuries in the shooting, police said.
All three shooting investigations are ongoing.
