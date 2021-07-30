St. Louis police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown St. Louis earlier this month.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in North City.
Friday morning, St. Louis police announced that Deshaun Ewing, 19, had been arrested in the shooting deaths of Kyle Falker. Police said he is charged with armed criminal action, second-degree murder and first-degree armed robbery.
Falker, 15, was found shot to death in the 1300 block of North 14th Street just after 1 p.m. on July 11, 2021. Ewing is being held without bond.
Officers told News 4 they also arrested Ewing in connection with the shooting deaths of Arie Bagsby, 20, and Omar Harris, 21. They were killed in the 300 block of N. Grand on July 13, 2020. Police said charges against Ewing in that shooting were refused. News 4 has asked the Circuit Attorney's Office why the charges were refused and are awaiting a response.
