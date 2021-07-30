Man arrested after teen killed in downtown St. Louis shooting St. Louis police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown St. Louis earlier this month.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested in the shooting deaths of three people a year apart.

Friday morning, St. Louis police announced that Deshaun Ewing, 19, had been arrested in the shooting deaths of Kyle Falker, Arie Bagsby and Omar Harris. Police said charges are being applied on the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for murder first, armed criminal action, tampering and knowing burning.

Falker, 15, was found shot to death in the 1300 block of North 14th Street just after 1 p.m. on July 11, 2021. Bagsby, 20, and Harris, 21, died after being shot on July 13, 2020 in the 300 block of North Grand.