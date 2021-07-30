St. Louis police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown St. Louis earlier this month.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested in the shooting deaths of three people a year apart.
'He didn't want to do wrong to anybody;' Father of Midtown shooting victim says shooters targeted wrong people
Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.
Friday morning, St. Louis police announced that Deshaun Ewing, 19, had been arrested in the shooting deaths of Kyle Falker, Arie Bagsby and Omar Harris. Police said charges are being applied on the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for murder first, armed criminal action, tampering and knowing burning.
Falker, 15, was found shot to death in the 1300 block of North 14th Street just after 1 p.m. on July 11, 2021. Bagsby, 20, and Harris, 21, died after being shot on July 13, 2020 in the 300 block of North Grand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.