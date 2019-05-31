ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — A judge has issued an order allowing Missouri’s only abortion clinic to continue providing the service.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ruled Friday, just hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic’s license to perform abortions was set to expire. He issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.
Its license remains in effect until a hearing on June 4.
Planned Parenthood sued the state Tuesday, saying it may be forced to stop providing abortions at its St. Louis facility because the state is threatening not to renew its license to perform them.
Read: Missouri's last abortion clinic says it may lose its license this week
A spokesperson for Attorney General Eric Schmitt told News 4 that they could not comment on the ongoing litigation, but they will "continue to defend the laws of the state."
Dr. Leana Wen, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood released this statement:
“Today is a victory for women across Missouri, but this fight is far from over. We have seen just how vulnerable access to abortion care is here—and in the rest of the country. We are glad that the governor has been prevented from putting women’s health and lives in danger—for now—and call on him to stop this egregious politicalization of public health in an attempt to ban all safe, legal abortion care in the state. We want our patients to know that we will never abandon the women of Missouri. We will keep fighting these attempts to end access to health care, to ensure all people can get the care that they need—no matter what.”
Missouri's health department is citing failed abortions, compromised patient safety and legal violations as it pressures the state's only abortion clinic to come into compliance or lose its license.
Read: Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at 8 weeks
