ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A judge ruled Monday that the license for Missouri’s only abortion provider will not expire for now.
The ruling came more than a week after circuit court judge Michael Stelzer issued a temporary retraining order allowing the license to stay in place.
In the ruling that came down on Monday, the judge said State of Missouri must make a decision by June 21 to renew or revoke Planned Parenthood’s license.
Stelzer, in his ruling, made clear that he was issuing no opinion as to "whether Planned Parenthood's application to renew its license should be approved or denied."
Planned Parenthood sued the state two weeks ago, saying it may be forced to stop providing abortions at its St. Louis facility because the state is threatening not to renew its license to perform them. Missouri's health department is citing failed abortions, compromised patient safety and legal violations as it pressures the state's only abortion clinic to come into compliance or lose its license.
The state is still investigating the clinic but has been unable to interview some physicians. Planned Parenthood has said those physicians are not staffers, so the organization can't force them to cooperate.
Planned Parenthood said they are completely cooperating with the investigation and is disputing some of the state's claims.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include verbatim from Judge Stelzer's ruling about next steps in licensure process.
