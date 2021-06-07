ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a weekend shooting spree that left 8 teens shot, one fatally, interim Public Safety Director Daniel Isom says the city is taking action – but also encouraging people to have patience in the process.
“We’re doing the right things overtime that will have an impact, but it won’t happen overnight,” Isom said Monday. “I think we’re moving in a direction where we’re starting to have some impact.”
Isom said it starts with a critical analysis of where officers are patrolling, looking for violent offenders and deterring retaliatory shootings. The second part is providing more resources, especially to young people: intervening before it’s too late.
“A lot of it is young people who have nothing to do on the weekends or in the evening so we need to find things that will occupy their time and move things in a positive direction,” Isom said.
So far this year there have been 81 homicides in St. Louis, slightly up from the 78 homicides recorded this time last year. The police department says they’ve upped patrols in 13 high-risk neighborhoods across the city.
“When you have a weekend like this, I think you’re going to have to say no but in the long-run, it is working,” Lieutenant Colonel Mary Warnecke said when asked if the police plan is working. “We have some good downward trends in certain areas so it’s just a matter of time we’ll see where it ends at the end of the year.” Warnecke oversees community policing for the department.
On Twitter, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones called gun violence an epidemic, requiring a public health approach to solve it.
Cure Violence – a taxpayer funded program that began a few months ago – pays for trained individuals to go into high-crime areas and use their relationships and credibility with residents to deter violence. Dr. Fredrick Echols oversees their efforts – and says crime in targeted areas like Walnut Park, Dutchtown Gravois Park, Wells Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights is down over 50 percent. But the city as a whole – still has a long way to go.
“Gun violence is something that’s dear to us there’s a lot of work that needs to be done and we’re dedicated,” Echols reiterated.
