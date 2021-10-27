ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Rebecca Chibnall is a mother of three and is anxiously waiting the news that her children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The sense of relief that I will have once my kids get shots in their arm will be so profound, more so then when I got my own shot in December,” said the area dermatologist. “I have a 7-year-old who is immunocompromised, I have a 6-year-old in first grade and a 2-year-old.”
On Tuesday an FDA advisory panel approved a lower dose of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11. The next step will be full approval from the FDA and the CDC which could give access to the vaccine for 28 million children.
Meanwhile, local pharmacies say it's tough to keep up with the demand for booster shots and then add the parents who will soon be calling about vaccines for their kids.
“If we had more help we could do more but we don’t,” said Dr. Steve Zielinski of Webster Pharmacy. Right now they’re only offering booster shots one day a week and only Moderna.
“It’s approved as a booster for all three of them so it’s easier from an operational standpoint,” he explained. He’s telling customers who want a different vaccine or one sooner than Tuesday to call another pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens.
A search for appointments at Walgreens and CVS showed a number of available time slots for each of the other vaccines.
Health departments like St. Louis City and St. Charles County say they are watching for if approval happens and will then figure out a plan to provide vaccines for the children of the area.
According to the White House, the rollout of the vaccine for children will focus on pediatrician offices which are trusted sources for parents, as well as hospitals and community health centers.
“The Administration, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is providing full funding to states to support vaccination operations and outreach – including setting up sites, procuring equipment and supplies to store and administer the vaccine, providing transportation to and from vaccination sites, and communicating with the public, such as through in-person community engagement, call center support, public service announcements, and translation services,” reads the plan from the White House.
A spokesperson for St. Louis Public School District said there are plans in the works if the vaccine is expanded to younger children. Already they are using one of their schools as a clinic for students age 12 and older.
For Chibnall, she hopes to get her kids signed up day one it’s available.
“As a physician and as a parent I can tell parents that I think this vaccine is safe and effective and I think it’s the only way to get out of this,” Chibnall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.