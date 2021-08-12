ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At LemonAid pharmacy, Pharmacy Manager Clayton Maxfield is sifting through the paperwork to find patients that could soon become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
"There is a box to check for immunocompromised patients, going back through and contacting those patients, letting them know that if they need a place for that third booster or want to come get that third booster that we'll have a dose for them set aside so that they're able to receive full immunity,” said Maxfield. “They're happy that we've been reaching out."
Maxfield says they've ordered nearly 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and have 200 more ready to go when the FDA authorizes booster shots for immunocompromised patients who've received either Pfizer or Moderna. Right now there is no booster that would be authorize for people who got the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The FDA’s decision on booster shots could come later Thursday or by the end of the week.
"Maybe they're asplenic or they've had an organ transplant or something of that nature,” said Maxfield. “People on the more severe side are definitely welcoming it, they just want it to be approved first and they said once it's approved, they'll have no problem following up back with us to schedule an appointment."
Ladue Pharmacy owner Rick Williams told News 4 late last month that his pharmacy's phones were ringing with questions from people eager to get a third dose.
"We're getting it from people that have conditions like autoimmune, cancer, and then others that just feel that because of Delta variant, they want to get a booster,” said Williams.
A third layer of protection is what some pharmacists like Maxfield believe will give more vulnerable patients peace of mind as new COVID-19 variants emerge.
"The studies have shown that after two doses, immunocompromised patients just don't have the level of antibodies that we would like them to have for immunity that protects them,” said Maxfield. “So, this third one, another exposure to the vaccine we think could get them to that level where they'll be more protected.”
News 4 asked St. Louis County Public Health officials if they are planning ahead for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. A spokesperson sent the following response:
We do not yet have enough details about the characteristics of how the recommendations will change for this group to implement at this time. However, we are certainly talking about this opportunity, and the Department of Public Health has the capacity to deliver additional vaccinations to this audience and can deliver opportunities for this population fairly rapidly once the details have been announced.
St. Louis City Health officials provided a similar response:
We are reviewing the available information as we wait for both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Both agencies must issue authorizations before we can begin administering third doses of the mRNA vaccines.
We encourage anyone with specific vaccine-related questions to speak to their healthcare provider, as they will best know the patient's medical history. For general questions or to learn about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for first or second doses, individuals can contact our COVID-19 hotline at (314) 657-1499 or visit our COVID-19 Vaccine Information website.
