ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a growing concern about the rise in behavioral health and self harm cases among children, brought on by isolation caused by the pandemic, doctors say.
Dr Rachel Charney, a SLUCare pediatrician at SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, joined Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, to talk about this rising and concerning trend.
The pediatric hospitals have been seeing an increased number of children coming in for help with acute psychiatric needs, both in our emergency departments, as well as our inpatient psychiatric wards, Dr. Charney said Monday afternoon.
According to Charney, pediatricians understand that the children and teenagers have been under increased stress over the last few months during the ongoing pandemic. The stress can lead to increased feelings of self harm or other psychiatric illnesses.
“The stress, the fear and the uncertainty created by COVID-19 can wear down anyone and our team seem to be particularly vulnerable to this feeling depressed, hopeless, anxious, or angry during COVID-19 can be typical but also can be signs that our teenagers may need more support during this difficult time,” Dr. Charney said.
What to look out for
As friends and family, what should you look out for if you know someone who might be struggling?
Charney says to check in with your teen often and have discussions gives them a chance to talk to you and share their feelings and allows you to look for signs of any mental health struggles.
“Keep in mind that everyone expresses things differently and how one child might react to a situation that's stressful may be very different to how another one does,” Charney said.
Changes in mood is also a big indicator something might be wrong. A lack of interest in the activities they enjoyed, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, as well as problems with memory, thinking or concentration.
Some kids may have a different change in their appearance, Charney says. Their basic personal hygiene can show an increase in risky or reckless behaviors, including drug and alcohol use. They may have thoughts or talk to you about death or suicide or talking to their friends about this. These are all things that we
Doctors want families to watch for the subtle indicators so they can get their kids help before things escalate.
How to get help
The first step is to go to your pediatrician, Dr. Charney says.
“Staying in touch with your pediatrician is more important now than ever, through either in person or telehealth visits, your pediatrician can help determine if your teen’s symptoms are those requiring more services than you're able to provide,” Charney said.
There are a number of health lines across the St. Louis area that are available to families.
The Youth Connection helpline provides emotional support referral information, and sources for kids and their families throughout the St. Louis metro area.
Their 24/7 hotline is available at 314-819-8802 or by texting BE HEARD to 23165. Visit their website here for more information.
