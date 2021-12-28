St. Louis Pastry Chef gains national attention on the Cooking Channel

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Pastry Chef Carolyn Downs gained national attention after two of her signature pastries were featured on the Cooking Channel.
Downs' pastry shop SugarFire Pie in Olivette was featured on an episode of the Cooking Channel's "Cheat Day USA." The show follows Chef Robert Irvine as he travels America to find the most decadent meals.
Downs shared two of her most iconic desserts and now due to popular demand, they'll be making a comeback at SugarFire Pie. The gooey butter stack pie and the chocolate cherry "pake" will be returning for a limited time to celebrate the national mention.
Chef Irvine described both treats as "sinful." So how does Downs do it? "We use fresh ingredients. We make one pie at a time. We don't mass-produce." Downs said.
The two pastries will be back on the menu for the month of January. For more information on these mouthwatering goodies visit the website here.
