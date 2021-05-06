ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kansas City doctors said parents are refusing COVID tests for their sick kids. New 4 wanted to know why - and if the same was being seen across St. Louis.
Dr. Kenneth Haller with Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital told News 4 many local parents are wanting to have their kids tested now. "Frankly, I have not had any patient in my practice say they would not get a COVID test if we offered it to them and we have had many people coming in seeking it, because they need it to get the kids back into daycare or into school," he said.
That's due to availability and the test not being as rough as it was in the beginning. Dr. Haller said some parents aren't getting their children tested because they know kids do better than adults in dealing with COVID-19. Parents may feel like it would interrupt their daily routine for two weeks so think it's better just not knowing.
"At Cardinal Glennon we have had a number of kids who've been admitted with COVID and the worst manifestation of it, the multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children and that can be pretty devastating," said Haller.
The test is not as rough as it was in the beginning. Dr. Haller said they simply swab the visible opening of your nose now.
