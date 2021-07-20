ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force is urging the return of masking in public places as the region begins to feel the effects of a third wave of coronavirus infections.
In a statement Tuesday, new task force leader Dr. Clay Dunagan said unlike previous surges, the current crisis can be mitigated by masks and vaccination efforts.
“When we first initiated masking and social distancing guidelines, the goal was to wear masks for protection until a vaccine was available,” explained Dr. Dunagan. “The vaccine is available, but unfortunately the vaccination rate in our community has not been high enough to prevent spread of the delta variant. We now need to return to masking to combat this new wave of infections.”
According to the task force, in the last 24 hours, seven people in the St. Louis region have died from COVID-19 and 91 were admitted to the ICU. Nearly all were unvaccinated.
Missouri currently has a 50% vaccination rate, and Dunagan said that number needs to be significantly higher before wearing masks in public can be a thing of the past.
“I know this doesn’t seem fair,” said Dunagan in the release. “The CDC has approved removing masks among vaccinated individuals. But our community doesn’t have enough vaccinated individuals to safely implement these recommendations in the face of the influx of the delta variant."
The task force stated Tuesday that "without a dramatic return to regular masking in public places, and a stronger commitment to vaccination," the region could face drastic measures to control hospital populations, including no longer allowing visitors and delaying elective procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.