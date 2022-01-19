ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Area hospitals are asking for federal help as hospitals are packed with patients due to COVID-19.
Mercy, BJC and St. Luke's Hospitals are asking for the assistance as many workers are out with the coronavirus or caring for ill family.
"With every passing hour our community is at greater risk not only from the spread of omicron, but from the delayed or inaccessible care which it creates," a statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.
Days ago, President Joe Biden dispatched 1,000 military health care personnel to six states to help overwhelming hospitals.
