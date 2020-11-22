ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Local charities are feeling the impact of the pandemic and seeing a massive increase in requests for help this holiday season due to the pandemic.
Imani Robinson is filling the refrigeration at the Polish Heritage Center in Downtown North in preparation for their Thanksgiving eve meal. On Wednesday, they will hand out 1,500 hot meals for people in need.
“I know what it’s like to be hungry. I know what it’s like to have no where to go, and I know what it’s like to not have a nice hot meal,” said Robinson, the founder of Love is Action.
The nonprofit will join several others in serving meals from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. They host free meal Friday and have seen the need in the community increase by the hundreds this year due to the pandemic.
It’s a similar situation for the Urban League. Normally they distribute around 2,000 Thanksgiving meals during their turkey giveaway, this year they are giving away 6,000.
For the Salvation Army, their request for assistance has doubled, but right now they do not have enough volunteers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign. So far they’ve only received about half of the volunteers compared to last year.
“Getting bell ringers has become a little bit more difficult this year because people are cautious,” said Major Kzell Steinsland with the Salvation Army.
They will provide PPE, hand sanitizer and encourage volunteers and those wishing to drop money in the red kettles to social distance. But without enough volunteers, their ability to help the community couldn’t be impacted.
“This year our annual Christmas budget is about $5.8 million of that about $1.5 million is the kettles themselves, so if we do not do well that will have a significant impact because the funds we raise at Christmas go to assist people in the community,” said Steinsland.
And don’t worry, since so many of us aren’t carrying cash or change, the Salvation Army allows people to donate right from their smart phone through Apple Pay or Google Pay.
Want to volunteer to be a bell ringer? Visit registertoring.com.
