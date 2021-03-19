ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local organization is offering money to help fight systemic racism in the Gateway city.
The Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being near Midtown is one of the organizations releasing grants through a Racial Healing Fund, investing in Black and brown communities to develop programs addressing racial injustices.
The St. Louis Regional Racial Healing + Justice Fund supports efforts to further the racial justice movement. Grants have already been rewarded to the first recipients but it's not too late to apply.
"The process kicked off last summer and we have just finalized the selection of the first grantees, investing over a $160,000 in community-based initiatives serving Black and brown people throughout our community," Kiesha Davis with the Deaconess Foundation said.
Click here if you're interested in applying for a grant.
