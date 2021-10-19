ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan, his first visit to Haiti was enough to change his life.

“We got down there and fell in love. Fell in love with the people and knew that’s where we needed to be,” said McClellan.

+2 Haiti gang wants $17M ransom for kidnapped American and Canadian missionaries, report says The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for $1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He started the organization Brace for Impact 46 back in 2014 after he and his wife visited along with friend and teammate Adam Wainwright. Their organization has helped build a children’s home, school and hospital. He visits Haiti around five times a year and the news of 17 missionaries kidnapped is difficult to hear.

“I got probably 20 text messages the other day saying ‘Are you down there?’ It’s terrible news,” said McClellan.

The FBI is working to free the missionaries, which include 16 Americans and one Canadian. They are part of Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, and include adults and children, one of them an 8-month-old baby. But McClellan says the political strife and spike in violence won’t deter their group from doing work in Haiti.

“It’s a difficult place to work there’s no doubt about it, that’s why we picked it. That’s why we’re there,” he said.

He says he wishes people understood the nation of Haiti and it’s people better.

“I wish people knew the people we knew,” McClellan explained.

His organization was supposed to visit a few weeks ago, but the trip was canceled due to complications due to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is planning on visiting in December.

“I always tell people we would never put anyone in harm’s way. We know the areas to avoid, we’re always talking to our people down there,” he said.

In addition to their work in Haiti, Brace for Impact 46 also helps those locally by helping renovate homes in the North St. Louis area.