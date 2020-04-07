ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A small tent city of homeless people has popped up in some of the parks along Market Street in downtown St. Louis despite the city opening a new homeless shelter on Monday.
Mayor Lyda Krewson is concerned about a lack of social distancing among the homeless men staying in the tents.
"The folks providing the tents may be well-intentioned and we understand they're doing their messaging to City Hall. This is not safe," said Krewson.
The City of St. Louis is leasing a former nursing home in north St. Louis to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. The facility will allow the homeless to live separately and abide by the social distancing guidelines instead of in dorm-style housing, something common in shelters.
The city began leasing part of the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home at 3225 N Florissant on Monday.
“Our goal is always to get people into housing. But we recognize that right now, individuals experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable. This is an important, potentially life-saving component of the city’s unprecedented response to COVID-19,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
The mayor said after the first day the shelter opened, there were only 15 people staying there.
The city is working with City Hope St. Louis, a nonprofit organization, to operate and manage the facility. The organization will introduce various life skill programs, including workshops on resume writing, job search techniques, health and wellness, assistance with mental illness, substance abuse and related trauma.
Meals and laundry services are provided and the shelter is open 24 hours a day.
The Little Sisters of the Poor closed its doors after nearly 150 years of care in 2018. Officials said that there are not enough nuns to staff their residences around the world so the St. Louis location was closed as a result.
If you or someone you know is need of shelter or housing assistance, please contact the St. Louis Regional Housing Hotline at (314) 802-5444.
