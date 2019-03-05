ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Yelp has named St. Louis one of the best destinations for food lovers!
Yelp ranked St. Louis second in their list of the “Top U.S. Destinations for Food Lovers.” The list was created by Yelp’s Data Science team, who compared cities’ new restaurants, looked at ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos.
"From the s’mores french toast at Half and Half and the gaucho steak at Olive + Oak, the Gateway City’s food scene has something to offer for every meal," Yelp said about the St. Louis food scene.
Below is the complete rankings list:
- San Francisco
- St. Louis
- Honolulu
- Plano, Texas
- San Diego
- Las Vegas
- Richmond, Virginia
- Pittsburgh
- Baltimore
- Austin, Texas
Yelp's best food destinations list comes less than a week after St. Louis-area chefs racked up seven James Beard Awards semi-finalist nominations.
