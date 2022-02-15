St. Louis one of the areas where DEA launches initiative to combat drug-related violence & overdoses

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new initiative from the Drug Enforcement Administration aims to combat the rising rates of drug-related violence and overdoses.
St. Louis is among the 35 locations across 23 states where Operation Overdrive is in effect. The initiative launched Feb. 1 and uses data-driven, intelligence-led approach to identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses.
According to the DEA, the overdose epidemic claims 275 lives every day. The St. Louis division seized record amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in 2021.
Operation Overdrive is also active in Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans and Washington, D.C.
