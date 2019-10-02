ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ongoing fight against St. Louis’ crime rate is taking to the skies, as city officials are looking at a proposal that would bring air surveillance to the city.
READ: Crime-fighting aerial surveillance company eyes St. Louis as test market
Community Support Program, an Ohio-based company also known as Persistent Surveillance Systems, would use aerial surveillance technology tied to the city’s 9-1-1 alert system to take images of a crime scene and track people and cars that came and went from the area.
The company says the images from the air would not be sharp enough to make out an individual’s identity, just track their movements.
“Is it going to solve everything? No, but I've never seen any technology like this before,” said Alderman Jeffery Boyd, who represents Ward 22.
Boyd lost his nephew to gun violence four years ago, and knows he’s not alone in wanting to see change.
“This has to stop. It's absolute madness,” he said.
Critics of the program say it’s reminiscent of 1984; a dystopian future in which the population is under constant surveillance by the government.
But supporters say it’s no more intrusive than the way society currently operates.
“Get over the fact you're going to be on camera,” said Cedric C-Sharp Redmon, the youth ambassador to City Hall. “We've got cameras all over the place. Cameras on our phones, we take pictures all the time, we record everything we see. And now you can not be afraid to get on camera, especially when it's time to solve murders. You can't be afraid now.”
The head of the company presented the plan to the city's public safety committee this week. The system, which would be provided by the company for three years at no cost, would be tied in to the city's ground-level cameras. That plan would be to track a suspect’s route from the air, and identify them using the existing city cameras.
“You get a free shot for three years to see if it works. How cool is that?” Boyd said.
Next week the company will present the idea to Mayor Lyda Krewson, who seems open to the concept.
“I think it's an interesting idea. We need to be open to doing things in a different way,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.