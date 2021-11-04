ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, along with other local officials, addressed the public on COVID-19 vaccines for kids as the first doses for children ages 5-11 will become available soon.

Jones started off the press conference at Gateway Elementary School Thursday after she got her COVID-19 booster shot earlier in the day.

"I understand how devastating it can be when kids are sent home due to COVID-19 outbreaks," Jones said. "I recognize how important it is to keep our schools open, safe and healthy."

St. Louis Public Schools mandated the vaccine for all of its employees this year. Soon, some of the youngest students in the classroom will be able to get it.

City of St. Louis Department of Public Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis spoke about her role as a mother with a nearly 5-year-old child who she plans on getting vaccinated.

"This is personal for me," Hlatshwayo Davis said. "I have a baby that turns 5 in November."

Hlatshwayo Davis, who entered her new role as health director in October, said the health department will be working with schools, community partners and healthcare providers to vaccinate young children.

St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said more than 9,000 students in St. Louis became eligible to get the vaccine when approval was announced Wednesday. Adams said vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 will start on Nov. 13 at Gateway Elementary School.

Adams promised every newly eligible student who wants to receive the shot will be able to get it. The Nov. 13 vaccination event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adams did not say how many doses will be available come that date.

Neighboring St. Louis County is set to vaccinate 300 children as early as this Saturday.