ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Plans are in motion to dismantle two homeless tent cities in downtown St. Louis, and Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday it's because of the concern about the spread of coronavirus.
There's this group of tents on the east side of the Soldiers Memorial and another group on the west side, and Krewson said the city has secured enough housing for all of the residents elsewhere. Wednesday, city officials began the process of helping the homeless move to the city-provided housing.
Officials estimate there are about 50 homeless people living in pop up tents downtown.
Krewson talked to News 4 right after the tents started appearing a few weeks ago, and she said the tents were being handed out by well-meaning people who were also trying to make a point about those living on the street.
The city's already found housing for 40 residents who had been living in the tent community, but some homeless don't want to be in shelters.
But the health department director is concerned the homeless aren't following the guidelines that stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and the fire chief is worried about the fact they are cooking on barbecue grills.
"It is a pretty serious health threat to have these individuals mixing it up, not practicing social distancing, living in this group situation. So we will be trying to move those folks out of the tents by Friday morning," Krewson said.
On Thursday and into Friday, a portable medical van will be on site to provide health screenings.
They'll be checking for COVID-19 symptoms and other medical problems.
The city says it has three locations and enough housing for all who are out in the tent cities to have a place to live off the streets.
But by noon Friday, all the tents are expected to be gone.
