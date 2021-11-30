ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Treasurer's Office has finalized the eligibility criteria for direct cash assistance of $500.

A plan to send some city residents $500 was passed by the Board of Aldermen and signed by Mayor Tishaura Jones in August. The proposal passed as a part of a plan to spend money from the American Rescue Plan.

Residents who qualify must be at or under 80 percent of the area median income, lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic (due to layoff, reduced hours, funeral expenses, etc) and must have lived in the city for at least 12 months prior to the date of application. Only one person per household will be eligible for payment. City officials say priority will be given to heads of household.

Residents say they've seen no financial assistance after St. Louis City leaders promised $500 checks The pledge was help would be coming, but there's still no green to be seen. Months ago, St. Louis City leaders signed off on more than $135 million of COVID-19 relief money. Many of those struggling should've received $500 checks but they're still waiting.

Applications will open December 18. Many residents told News 4 in October they were frustrated that the city was slow to set the program up. For more information, click here.