ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson says it's clear: there is community spread, with confirmed cases in nearly every zip code in the City.
Data released yesterday shows 22 cases in one zip code on the city's northside and 14 cases in another zip code in the south in the Bevo Mill and Tower Grove South area.
[READ: St. Louis City releases COVID-19 case count by zip code]
There were also 22 cases just west of downtown, although all those cases reportedly come from one place: a nursing home called The Life Care Center.
Adolphus Pruitt of the St. Louis National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says the numbers in the north and south point potentially to disadvantaged communities. These groups of people, Pruitt says, statistically have higher numbers of health issues, less access to healthcare and lower life expectancies.
“So we add all that together and you throw coronavirus into the mix. It really paints a potential grim picture,” Pruitt said.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois by jurisdiction]
He says race should also be tracked and Krewson agrees.
“When I looked at a couple days ago is about equal numbers black and white, but a whole lot of people that we just haven't recorded their race,” she said.
Experts also say another key piece of data is hospitalizations and Krewson says she’s working to get that.
“I don't have that data right now that's data that we want, and data that we're talking to hospitals about in data that we expect the state to be tracking, but everyone in this is moving so quickly,” she said.
St. Louis County has indicated they would be releasing information by zip code but as of Thursday afternoon, had not yet provided it.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more. The St. Louis County Health hotline is 314-615-2660 or visit the county's website at stlcorona.com to learn more.
