ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City officials are divided over whether they expand the number of police districts in the city.
The city currently has six police districts, but some aldermen want to expand that number to nine, saying it would increase safety.
“This is about making communities safer, increasing police presence and improving police response times,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammed, who is behind Board Bill 107, which would increase the number of police districts.
Mayor Lyda Krewson disagrees, saying aldermen need to increase the number of officers, not add more police districts. The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association (SLPOA) agrees with Krewson.
“We need more police officers on the street. This is just a really bad bill,” said Jeff Roorda with the SLPOA.
Krewson also tweeted that the city’s limited resources should go towards more officers, not more police stations.
Collins-Muhammed said the city is currently short 134 police officers and says his plan does not call for building more police district stations.
Some also want the city to get rid of a rule saying officers much be city residents.
