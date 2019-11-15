Santa Christmas music
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 'Tis the season!

Like it or not, the holiday season is among us.

One radio station in St. Louis has kicked off the holiday season early.

102.5 KEZK is now playing Christmas music 24/7.

Click here to start listening.

