ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two officers were taken to the hospital Monday after being injured attempting to arrest a suspect.
According to police, the officers were attempting to conduct a pedestrian check in the 5000 block of Kensington and discovered narcotics on the suspect.
While trying to arrest the suspect, he attempted to flee and resist arrest.
While taking the suspect into custody, one officer sustained an injury to his knee and the other injured their hand.
The suspect suffered a cut on his face.
All three were taken to the hospital, and while the officers are stable, police were not able to provide the condition of the suspect.
