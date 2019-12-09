ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis officers are hoping to find a home for a couple of rescued puppies.
The Fifth District officers found the puppies in a field in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
After rescuing the puppies, the officers took them to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis on Pine Street.
Stray Rescue named the puppies after the officers. The male puppy was named Porch and the female puppy was named Major.
