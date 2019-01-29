ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis police officers were charged Monday months after an off-duty incident outside of a bar.

Joseph Schmitt and William Olsten are charged with assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said the officers were outside of Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar on Beck Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on April 27, 2018 when they noticed a man, identified as S.D. in charging documents, sitting in a van.

S.D. told investigators he saw Schmitt approach his van in the parking lot with a group of others. No one in the group identified themselves as officers and were not in uniform, prosecutors said.

Schmitt crouched on the side of the van with his weapon drawn, according to charges, as Olsten opened a door and jumped into the van.

S.D. grabbed his gun and jumped from his van, in self defense, charging documents say. He tried to leave the scene by getting back in the van but was grabbed by Olsten and slammed to the ground, prosecutors allege. At that time, S.D.'s gun fired, wounding Olsten in the hand and upper arm.

As S.D. was trying to get away, Schmitt allegedly followed him and shot him multiple times, from behind, striking him in the arms and legs.

S.D. and Olsten were treated at a St. Louis hospital.

All four officers that were at the bar at the time of the shooting were placed on administrative leave. Their status with the department is unknown.

At the time of the shooting, Police Chief John Hayden said S.D. could face an assault charge, but prosecutors tell News 4 they declined to file charges.

Both officers remain at large.

This is a developing story. News 4 will post more information as it becomes available.