ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was killed during an accidental shooting in south St. Louis, police said early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Dover Place near Colorado Ave., which is about four blocks north of Carondelet Park.
Police told News 4 the female officer was at the home of another officer when the accidental shooting occurred.
Chief Hayden said the officer was shot in the chest. After being shot, two officers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Get breaking news alerts on the KMOV News app. Download it now.
Police said the two other officers were on duty at the time of the shooting. Police described both officers as being 29 years old. The shooting reportedly took place at the home of one of the on duty officers.
The off-duty officer was 24-years-old and had been with the department for two years.
The other two officers have been with the department for just under two years.
After the officer died, the St. Louis Police Department took to Twitter and asked that people keep her family and the department in their thoughts and prayers.
We are deeply saddened to announce that the officer transported to the hospital has succumbed to her injuries. We ask that you keep the officer’s family and the entire SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our officer and friend. pic.twitter.com/NGcU4tpXiU— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 24, 2019
Turn on News 4 This Morning for the latest on this breaking news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.