ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was killed during an accidental shooting in south St. Louis, police said early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Dover Place near Colorado Ave., which is about four blocks north of Carondelet Park.

Police told News 4 the female officer was at the home of another officer when the accidental shooting occurred.

Chief Hayden said the officer was shot in the chest. After being shot, two officers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the two other officers were on duty at the time of the shooting. Police described both officers as being 29 years old. The shooting reportedly took place at the home of one of the on duty officers.

The off-duty officer was 24-years-old and had been with the department for two years. 

The other two officers have been with the department for just under two years.

After the officer died, the St. Louis Police Department took to Twitter and asked that people keep her family and the department in their thoughts and prayers.

