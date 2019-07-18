ST. LOUIS (KMOV.ocom) -- A chase that began in St. Louis City ended in Hazelwood Thursday afternoon, police said.
St. Louis police said officers were attempting to pull over a car wanted in connection to a burglary. The car did not stop, and fled the scene.
St. Louis officers deployed spike strips near Belt and Natural Bridge, but the chase continued for a while longer at low speeds.
Eventually, at Steve Avenue and Frostview Lane in Hazelwood, the vehicle stopped and two arrests were made as the suspects attempted to run from the scene.
One officer sustained a minor injury to the hand during the arrest.
No suspects were injured.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
