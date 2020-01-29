ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police Officer Matthew EerNisse, who is accused of shooting an unarmed man in the back, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
EerNisse was facing charges of assault for the incident, and Wednesday's indictment means the case will go to trial.
The shooting happened on Aug. 27, 2018, when officers spotted a stolen Mustang along Natural Bridge near Goodfellow. Officers chased the suspect when he didn’t pull over. Eventually the chase stopped in the 1100 block of Clara when the 21-year-old black man lost control of the car and took off on foot.
Officer EerNisse chased the man into a backyard on Chamberlain. EerNisse shot the suspect. The initial information from Police Chief John Hayden said the carjacking suspect allegedly reached for his waistband and that’s when the officer started firing his gun.
However, investigators found that once the man ran into the backyard he tried scaling a boarded up gate to the gangway and that’s when EerNisse began shooting at him. Investigators said EerNisse continued shooting as the man entered the gangway.
Investigators said all of the shots fired by EerNisse hit the man in the back. They also said there was no way EerNisse could see into the gangway as he shot at the man.
“The responding officers did not find a firearm or weapon on his person or nearby [the] victim,” the probable cause statement says. “At no point during the vehicle and foot pursuit was [the] victim seen in possession of a firearm or weapon.”
The man was taken to the hospital where he was later listed in critical, but stable condition. His name hasn’t been released.
The sergeant who wrote the internal affairs reports stated about EerNisse, "I believe the defendant is a danger to the victim and the community."
EerNisse was charged on October 31 with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. At the time of the shooting, police said EerNisse had been with the department for about two years.
With the announcement of charges, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said, “After a lengthy and thorough investigation by the Department’s Force Investigation Unit and Internal Affairs Division, it was determined that a warrant application was the appropriate course of action. This process ensures that officer-involved shooting investigations are conducted in a competent manner which promotes transparency, integrity and the professional standards to which we hold ourselves.”
President of the St. Louis City Police Union, Jeff Roorda, believes the officer should not have been charged with any crime.
“It’s appropriate on Halloween that we have a criminal masquerading as a prosecutor charging yet another innocent police officer," said Roorda.“We’ll let his attorney address the facts of the case, but we are here to stand up for our member and we believe this is about him wearing a badge, not the facts of the case," said Roorda.
EerNisse has been on unpaid administrative leave since he was charged.
The man EerNisse was pursuing has not been identified. It is unclear at this point if he was charged with a crime.
