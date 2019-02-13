ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Federal charges were issued against a St. Louis police officer Wednesday, alleging he violated a suspect’s constitutional rights.
The charges allege 38-year-old Kenneth A. Grooms II willfully deprived a suspect, who is unnamed in the charges, of his constitutional right protecting him from unreasonable seizure.
The incident occurred on or about May 5, 2018.
The case is being investigated by the FBI.
The charge is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Grooms faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine up to $100,000 or both imprisonment and a fine.
