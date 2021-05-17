ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer was caught in the middle of a gun battle in north St. Louis overnight.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, people in two different cars were shooting at each other near Kingshighway and Maple. There was a St. Louis police officer driving in the area who got caught in the middle of the shootout.
The officer was not injured. The suspects drove off before other officers arrived in the area.
