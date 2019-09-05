ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer is accused of misconduct by the department's internal affairs division after he wrote a social media post about a particularly violent shift and allowed the local newspaper to publish part of it.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officer Ryan Lynch's post included a plea to state officials to support police officers. The Aug. 23 Facebook post detailed a shift during which an armed 16-year-old led police on a chase and an 8-year-old was fatally shot.
Lynch's attorney and police declined to comment.
Internal affairs accused Lynch of "conduct unbecoming of an officer" and said he violated orders forbidding employees from speaking to media without authorization.
The police union filed a grievance Wednesday. Lynch's attorney and police declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.