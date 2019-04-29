ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis officer charged with killing an off-duty co-worker has pleaded not guilty.
In court on Monday, Nathaniel Hendren pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge for the shooting death of Officer Katyln Alix at his apartment.
Read: St. Louis officer accused of killing co-worker appears in front of new judge
The plea comes just over a month after his attorney requested a new judge, claiming the original one was biased based on remarks made during a bond hearing. The attorney claimed the judge said he did not agree with the defense that the shooting was an accident.
Judge David Roither later recused himself from the case.
Read: Court documents: Hendren was ‘in love’ with Officer Alix, planning on moving in together
Hendren’s next court date is scheduled for June 17.
