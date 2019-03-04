ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The officer charged with killing an off-duty co-worker is expected to be in court Monday.
Read: Timeline established for 2 on-duty officers in the hours before Katlyn Alix was killed
Last month, the attorney for Nathaniel Hendren requested a new judge, claiming the original one was biased based on remarks made during a bond hearing. The attorney claimed the judge said he did not agree with the defense that the shooting was an accident.
Judge David Roither later recused himself from the case.
Read: Court documents: Hendren was ‘in love’ with Officer Alix, planning on moving in together
Prosecutors have charged Hendren with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Katlyn Alix, which occurred at his apartment in the 700 block of Dover. According to officials, Hendren fatally shot Alix while playing a game similar to Russian Roulette.
Sources told News 4 Monday morning’s hearing will be short and there is a good chance Hendren will be in court but it is not required that he attend.
