ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis Municipal Courts will offer an amnesty program to give people with older minor offenses a chance to have them reviewed for possible dismissal.
The program will start on Monday, Feb. 24 and continue through Thursday, Feb. 27 at the City’s Municipal Court building at 1520 Market Street.
During the amnesty program, the court will forgive outstanding bench warrants without a cash bail requirement for charges stemming from city ordinances, excluding DUIs, leaving the scene of an accident and prostitution. Judges, counselors and court staff will work with individuals to resolve their outstanding citations during the amnesty program.
“Right now, there are tens of thousands of outstanding warrants in the City of St. Louis. For individuals who have not yet resolved their warrant, we’d encourage them to use this program as an opportunity to fulfill their obligations under the law without any further undue hardship,” said Richard Torack, Administrator of the Municipal Courts for the City of St. Louis.
The court will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but will have extended hours on Feb. 27 of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We recognize that having an outstanding warrant on your record can create all sorts of barriers to accessing transportation and employment, which are essential to every person. The last thing we should be doing is making it harder for individuals to get ahead. That’s why I’m grateful to the Municipal Court and its staff for offering this amnesty program,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
There is no processing fee to participate in the program.
Click here to see if you have an active case or the status of a case.
