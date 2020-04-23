ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Richelle Herron is about to graduate from nursing school at St. Louis Community College. She and three family members all were diagnosed with COVID-19. In just three weeks when she graduates, she plans to start working on the frontlines to protect others.
Herron's 88-year-old grandma was the first to be diagnosed on March 21. Herron and her husband live with her grandma so they can care for her.
“She had taken a fall a week prior and she was just really dizzy and confused," said Herron. “After the third day she was confused more and she was out of breath and so we called the EMS and they came to get her.”
Herron's grandma died three days later in the ICU. Herron was not able to attend her funeral because of social distancing and crowd restrictions.
"Her last words to me were 'I love all of y’all'," said Herron. “She was just one of those people that you just wanted to be love on because she just loved on everybody she came in contact with.”
Two days after her grandma passed away, Herron and her husband developed a fever and were also diagnosed with COVID-19.
“It progressed to the 26 where I couldn’t even talk I was very winded when I was talking," said Herron.
The two spent three days at the hospital. About a week after their diagnoses, Herron's mom tested positive for COVID-19 and spent a week in the hospital.
“It’s just been hard, very hard," said Herron.
All three are home and have recovered.
Herron is now preparing to take on a new battle. She's accepted a nursing job at Mercy Job and wants to help other COVID-19 patients. She is following in her family's footsteps -- her grandma was a nurse for 50 years in Missouri and her mom has been a nurse for over 25.
"I know that this is what I was … what I have been called to do," said Herron.
Herron would like to work as a cardiac nurse, but for now wants to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in any way possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.