NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis nurse practitioner who went to New York, a hotspot for the coronavirus, is sharing her first hand account.
Dr. Secil Schodroski calls New York the Covid Combat Zone. She’s been there for the last seven days working in Manhattan. Schodroski is one of 2,000 nurses working seven days a week for 12 hours.
She said New York is dealing with a little to no protective gear for healthcare workers.
“It’s pretty sad,” Schodroski said. “When you get the mask it has to last the entire 12 hour shift and into the next day. [You] may have to wear it two-three for the week.”
One of her first patients was a 71-year-old woman.
“I prayed with her and just told her we have to fight to get you through this. You have to fight that. She just thanked me and held my hand,” Schodroski said.
Another patient was a 23-year-old man.
“He’s probably not going to make it,” she said. “And I didn’t check back on that floor last night to see if he made it to the next night. But it’s not looking too well at 23.”
Schodroski will be in New York for another 14 days.
“We have to go back home to our families and once we go home we have to quarantine for 14 days so we need to be covered,” she said.
The nurse practitioner spent $3,000 of her own money on protective equipment. She plants to return to her family in St. Louis before mid-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.