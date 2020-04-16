ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St Louis-area family nurse practitioner flew to New York city Thursday morning to lend a hand in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in one of the hardest hit areas.
With years and years of practicing medicine, Dr. Secil Schodroski said she would have never thought the country would be fighting a sickness like this.
Schodroski operates the Health and Wellness Center in Sunset Hills.
She's a family nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice, but she chose to head to New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.
Schodroski will be working the front lines for 21 days, seven days a week. Leaving her family and kids in St. Louis.
She spent $3,000 on PPE and other supplies for fellow nurses and doctors in New York, but admits she's scared.
Hearing stories from medical workers in the thick of the fight and tales people dying with no one by their side has been heartbreaking. She's prepared for the worst, but she's committed to her calling.
"I know my assignment here. My assignment here is to take care of people and that's what I do," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.