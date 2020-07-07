ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As businesses reopen and coronavirus restrictions ease, evictions are being lifted across the St. Louis area.
Landlords will be able to go after tenants for rent or evict them.
St. Patrick's Center, a non-profit that provides a number of homeless services, is worried about a spike in homelessness.
The center's CEO acknowledges landlords need to be paid and believes a solution is for the federal government to create some kind of loan forgiveness for landlords to help keep renters housed.
"We work with them, dozens of them throughout the day and week, trying to deal with them, but they are saying they need to be paid. I understand that, but where the money comes from? So we are trying to find that, our clients are trying to find that, if the federal government wants to help, that would be the best way to help landlords and tenants at same time,” said Anthony D’Agostino with St. Patrick's Center.
The center is spending two to three times what it usually does per month on rental assistance.
The center could use help so they can continue providing help and that extends to food and clothing.
