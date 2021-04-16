ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The next Treasurer of St. Louis has been announced.
Adam Layne will take over as Tishaura Jones becomes the Mayor of St. Louis. Layne was previously the Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of St. Louis Treasurer’s Office.
Newly-elected St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced her pick for Public Safety Director Thursday, filling Judge Jimmie Edwards' vacancy with a former police chief.
“I have always been a service-oriented person, strongly believing that work in service of others is truly the most rewarding and most needed. Programs like PTAP are just the sort of - service you can see - that I look forward to bringing home to St. Louisans so they feel the benefit of having a system that supports their interests, and understands their bottom line,” said Treasurer Adam L. Layne
Layne received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The George Washington University School of Business. He went on to receive his Master of Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Treasurer Tishaura Jones defeated Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the St. Louis Mayoral election Tuesday night, becoming the first Black female mayor in the city's history.
Layne began his professional career as a high school math teacher for St. Louis Public Schools in 2011. In 2014, he developed and led the high school support and college access program for InspireSTL. He joined the Treasurer’s Office in 2017.
