ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new concert venue will open in Maryland Heights this May.
Saint Louis Music Park was unveiled Tuesday by the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation and the City of Maryland Heights. The multipurpose outdoor concert venue will seat 4,500 people and is part of the Centene Community Ice Center, which is the practice venue for the St. Louis Blues.
LiveNation Entertainment has announced an exclusive booking deal for the venue.
Saint Louis Music Park will open on May 25, 2020 with a performance by Kesha and special guest Big Freedia. Other artists set to take the stage at St. Louis’ newest concert venue this year are The Struts, Barenaked Ladies, David Gray, and Michael Stanley and the Resonators.
Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre starting Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
