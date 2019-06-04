ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The youngest Blues fan spent time in Lord Stanley just 20 minutes after being born.
NHL on NBC posted the adorable picture on its Twitter account.
BREAKING: The record for the youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup has just been set at @MercySaintLouis, just 20 minutes old! pic.twitter.com/1EOzgw9iNl— #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 4, 2019
Ann Marie was born at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 8 lbs 12 oz.
Mercy Hospital - St. Louis made sure to tweet that no one touched the cup during the exchange.
#stlblues and no one touched the #StanleyCup there was a blanket barrier! 🙂 https://t.co/avhyCZboD6— Mercy St. Louis (@mercysaintlouis) June 4, 2019
