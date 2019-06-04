Stanley cup baby

Ann Marie was born at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 8 lbs 12 oz.

 NHL on NBC

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The youngest Blues fan spent time in Lord Stanley just 20 minutes after being born.

NHL on NBC posted the adorable picture on its Twitter account.

Ann Marie was born at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 8 lbs 12 oz.

 Mercy Hospital - St. Louis made sure to tweet that no one touched the cup during the exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.